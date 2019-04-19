Measles case reported in Florida; residents, tourists urged to get vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health is asking anyone who has not been immunized to get vaccinated for measles.

One measles case has been reported to the FDOH.

Measles is an acute, highly contagious and viral disease, according to the Department of Health.

The department said measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing.

For more information about measles, click this link.

At this time we are not sure what county the case was reported in.

We are not sure if the case involves a child or an adult.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

