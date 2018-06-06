Migraines: Home remedies that work, according to real people

Those who get migraines know there’s absolutely no way to explain the reign of terror they bring. Those who don’t get them — well, there's just no way to make them understand.

Part of my problem, which I’m guessing others have, is that I wait until I’m getting a migraine to go searching for help. That doesn’t make much sense, since I’m already on the verge of agony. Staring at a bright screen in an aimless search while the pain settles in isn’t exactly the smartest route to take.

So I set out on a mission to find home remedies that real people have tried and approved.

Now, I realize everyone’s migraines and their triggers for migraines can be different. Therefore, I think it’s safe to say each person’s approach at easing the pain will be different.

I am not a doctor, and these are not recommendations that have been made by doctors, but these are remedies that real, migraine-suffering people have tried and verified. And if you’re anything like me, I’m willing to try just about anything to kick the pain.

Planning for future migraines (bookmark this page and come back migraine-free):

There are other, more preventative things that migraine-sufferers recommend.

If migraines happen to you regularly, take note of the recommendations below. They have all been tested and verified by migraine-sufferers.

Magnesium supplements

Not only have dozens recommended this to me, but I have also jumped on this bandwagon, and I'm telling you -- I swear by it. According to Healthline, it's estimated that about 75 percent of Americans don't get enough magnesium, so really, this is quite possibly an option that could help tremendously with your migraines, and at a very small cost.

Dry needling

For those who suffer from tension migraines (✋🏼hello, stress), dry needling targets muscles that become stiff or tight.

Physical therapist Brittany Elliot, who was specially trained in the procedure, said the thin, solid needles have no fluid transfer, as with injections, and are inserted directly into the knots in the muscles.

“The needle insertion itself can cause a small muscle contraction, which is what breaks up the knots and releases the tension in the muscle,” Elliot said.

The needle targets those tight muscles that have palpable trigger points that can cause dysfunction and referred pain that lead to headaches and tension.

Diet and exercise

This seems to be the answer to an abundance of problems, but I would be remiss not to mention diet and exercise.

I understand the convenience of fast food and the financial benefit of spending less at the grocery store by getting items that are packaged and ready to eat (or ready to microwave), but a lot of those items have preservatives and additives in them. Though some have been deemed safe by the Federal Drug Administration, some studies have shown that many others are not only linked to cancer, but can trigger migraines. Migraine-sufferer or not, eating fresh food will always promote a healthier lifestyle.

Plain and simple: Exercise. According to the American Migraine Foundation, the body releases endorphins when you exercise, and those endorphins are the body's natural painkillers. Exercise can also help to reduce stress, which can aid in lack of sleep -- both things that can trigger a migraine.

Botox

I know what most people's first thought is: That is financially unrealistic. But some insurance companies will actually cover this. When injected, Botox enters the nerve endings and blocks the release of chemicals involved in pain transmission, according to the American Migraine Foundation, preventing the activation of pain networks in the brain. I have heard praises from so many people about this remedy for migraines. It's definitely worth a call to your insurance company.

Pierce your daith

This remedy aligns with the acupuncture family of treatment. The theory is that wearing an earring in your daith gives constant compression to a pressure point in the ear that many believe to relieve pain. If you’ve had good results from acupuncture in the past, this is one remedy worth trying.

Ice cap

This is exactly what it sounds like. The cap has inserts for ice packs. When you put it on your head, it allows you to tighten it for the appropriate amount of pressure needed as well. "During a migraine or other type of headache, inflammation in the head and neck causes severe pain," the website says. "Cold therapy can reduce this inflammation, therefore reducing headache pain."

Have you tried any of the above recommendations? Did they work? Do you have other recommendations? Let us know in the comment section below.

