Oh no! Tick that causes meat allergy spreads to 3 new states

A tick known primarily for being in the southeastern United States has started to spread north, according to an article on wired.com, and it’s bad news for those who love meat.

Known as the “lone star tick” for its Texas-shaped splash of white on its back, a bite of this tick can trigger an allergy to meat.

The article said that the ticks have now spread to Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York, where at least 100 cases have been reported this year.

Scientists are frantically trying to see if the tick is spreading even more, and make no mistake –– having a meat allergy isn’t fun.

Sweating, sleeplessness and breaking out in hives are just some of the symptoms.

According to a map on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, cdc.gov, the lone star tick is present in Florida.

What do lone star ticks look like?

Lone star ticks are a reddish-brown color that are roughly 1/8 of an inch long and oval-shaped, according to an article on pestworld.org. Whiteish spots on their backs are common. Adult lone star ticks have eight legs.

What precautions should be taken?

To prevent lone star tick bites, it is recommended to wear tick repellent and long-sleeved clothes and avoid sitting on logs, stumps or on the ground in busy areas.

It's also important to keep lawns cut low, trim back vegetation along yards, paths and trails -- and don't have garbage on your lawns that rodents could live on.

Contact a licensed pest control professional if you suspect a lone star tick problem.

