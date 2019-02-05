Smoke it? Medical marijuana tough to swallow for some in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the Legislature to rescind a ban on smokable medical marijuana, but it might not be so easy.

A bill that would allow smokable medical marijuana was amended by Senate Health Policy Committee Chairwoman Gayle Harrell Monday to say it can only be prescribed if two doctors approve and it's the only form of marijuana a patient can use.

The bill at first died on a tie vote but was reconsidered and approved by the committee. It's a sign that some Republican lawmakers are resistant to giving up the ban.

DeSantis took office last month and said he would drop a legal challenge on a ruling that the ban is unconstitutional, but the Legislature should change the law rather than let the courts decide.

