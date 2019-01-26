Tavares pulmonary practice hacked

TAVARES, Fla. - A hack at a pulmonary practice in Tavares might have exposed sensitive patient information, including Social Security numbers and medical histories.

Officials from AdventHealth said in a news release on Friday that an unauthorized third party gained access to systems at AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine at Tavares, formerly known as Lake Pulmonary Critical Care, beginning in August 2017.

The security breach was discovered on Dec. 27, 2018. Letters will be sent by March 10 to patients who were potentially affected.

Patient names, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, medical history, insurance carriers and Social Security numbers might have been accessed as part of the hack, officials said.

"To help relieve concerns, we are offering credit monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration to impacted patients," a news release read. "We also recommend patients regularly review their explanation of benefits statement from their health insurer. If they identify services on the explanation of benefits that they did not receive, they should immediately contact their insurer."

As a result of the breach, AdventHealth Medical Group has enhanced auditing and system security measures.

Patients with questions can call 1-866-472-8819, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

