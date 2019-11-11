'It's the most giving time of year': News 6 launches annual Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree Program.

It's a way to spread holiday cheer and make sure children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts Christmas morning.

The program kicks off Nov. 15 with 4,000 angels up for adoption. This year, 3,000 angels represent a child ranging from infants to 14-year-olds. The other thousand angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.

Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including News 6, the Mall at Millenia, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants and the I-Drive District.

Gifts should be returned to the location the angel was picked up from by Dec. 6.

Participants can pick up their angel at the following locations:

WKMG News 6 | 4466 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando

I-Drive District | 8375 International Dr., Orlando

Mall of Millennia | 4200 Conroy Rd., Orlando

Chick-fil-a Locations



Lake County

Clermont | 2585 E. Highway 520 Clermont

Four Corners FSU | 644 US Highway 27 Clermont

Hammock Ridge & Highway 27 | 3365 Hammock Ridge Road Clermont

Orange County

Sand Lake Road | 7333 W. Sand Lake Rd., Orlando

Ocoee | 10620 West Colonial Dr., Ocoee

Winter Garden | 3166 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

Colonial Plaza Market Center | 2448 East Colonial Dr., Orlando

Lee Vista | 3650 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando

Orlando Ave at Fairbanks | 700 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park

Lake Buena Vista | 13448 S. Apopka-Wineland Dr., Orlando

Maitland Blvd. | 8673 Summit Centre Way, Orlando

Kirkman & Conroy | 4752 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando

University at Forsyth | 3391 University Bldv., Winter Park

Southchase Plaza | 13085 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

The Mall at Millenia | 4200 Conroy Road Ste. 245, Orlando

Orlando Square | 1800 Sand Lake Rd., Orlando

University at Rouse | 11350 University Blvd., Orlando

Orange Avenue | 2885 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando

Waterford Lakes | 633 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando

Osceola County

Black Lake Road | 7891 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee

Celebration | 6050 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee

The Loop | 3286 N. John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee

Kissimmee | 4450 West Vine Street, Kissimmee

St. Cloud | 4360 13th Street, St. Cloud

Seminole County

Hunt Club | 3050 E. Semoran Blvd, Apopka

Altamonte Mall | 451 Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs

Altamonte Springs FSU | 234 W. State Road 436, Altamonte Springs

Casselberry | 80 Oxford Rd., Fern Park

Lake Mary Blvd. | 4420 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary

Oviedo Mall | 1610 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo

Sanford | 4590 W. State Road 46, Sanford

Seminole Towne Center | 260 Towne Center Circle, Sanford

Tuskawilla Road | 1455 Tuskawilla Rd., Winter Springs

Oviedo FSU | 32 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo

