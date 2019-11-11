'It's the most giving time of year': News 6 launches annual Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree Program.
It's a way to spread holiday cheer and make sure children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts Christmas morning.
The program kicks off Nov. 15 with 4,000 angels up for adoption. This year, 3,000 angels represent a child ranging from infants to 14-year-olds. The other thousand angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.
Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including News 6, the Mall at Millenia, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants and the I-Drive District.
Gifts should be returned to the location the angel was picked up from by Dec. 6.
Participants can pick up their angel at the following locations:
WKMG News 6 | 4466 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando
I-Drive District | 8375 International Dr., Orlando
Mall of Millennia | 4200 Conroy Rd., Orlando
Chick-fil-a Locations
Lake County
Clermont | 2585 E. Highway 520 Clermont
Four Corners FSU | 644 US Highway 27 Clermont
Hammock Ridge & Highway 27 | 3365 Hammock Ridge Road Clermont
Orange County
Sand Lake Road | 7333 W. Sand Lake Rd., Orlando
Ocoee | 10620 West Colonial Dr., Ocoee
Winter Garden | 3166 Daniels Road, Winter Garden
Colonial Plaza Market Center | 2448 East Colonial Dr., Orlando
Lee Vista | 3650 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
Orlando Ave at Fairbanks | 700 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park
Lake Buena Vista | 13448 S. Apopka-Wineland Dr., Orlando
Maitland Blvd. | 8673 Summit Centre Way, Orlando
Kirkman & Conroy | 4752 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando
University at Forsyth | 3391 University Bldv., Winter Park
Southchase Plaza | 13085 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
The Mall at Millenia | 4200 Conroy Road Ste. 245, Orlando
Orlando Square | 1800 Sand Lake Rd., Orlando
University at Rouse | 11350 University Blvd., Orlando
Orange Avenue | 2885 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando
Waterford Lakes | 633 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando
Osceola County
Black Lake Road | 7891 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee
Celebration | 6050 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee
The Loop | 3286 N. John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee
Kissimmee | 4450 West Vine Street, Kissimmee
St. Cloud | 4360 13th Street, St. Cloud
Seminole County
Hunt Club | 3050 E. Semoran Blvd, Apopka
Altamonte Mall | 451 Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs FSU | 234 W. State Road 436, Altamonte Springs
Casselberry | 80 Oxford Rd., Fern Park
Lake Mary Blvd. | 4420 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary
Oviedo Mall | 1610 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo
Sanford | 4590 W. State Road 46, Sanford
Seminole Towne Center | 260 Towne Center Circle, Sanford
Tuskawilla Road | 1455 Tuskawilla Rd., Winter Springs
Oviedo FSU | 32 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo
