Food Falls From the Sky to Feed Australian Wallabies During Wildfires

Officials in Australia are dropping thousands of pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes out of airplanes to endangered wallabies down below.

On the ground at Wollemi National Park, the hungry and parched marsupials scurry to the feast, as relentless wildfires continue to burn throughout the country

The food drops in New South Wales — known as Operation Rock Wallaby — are part of a larger post-fire wildlife recovery effort.

Australia's Department of Environment and Energy says most of the country's 15 species seem to have disappeared and are considered endangered.

According to The Daily Mail, ecologists estimate 1 billion animals have died as a result of the fires, not including fish, insects, frogs and bats.

The Australian government has pledged $50 million to help rescue and protect wildlife, but environmentalists won't know the full extent of the impact until the blazes are under control.

