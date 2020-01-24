TikTok Star Alex Griswold Has Pre-Cancerous Mole Removed After Viewer Spots It in Video

TikTok star Alex Griswold says the platform saved his life after a viewer spotted a pre-cancerous mole on his back.

In December, Griswold shared a light-hearted video with his followers about married life, featuring a shot of his wife popping a pimple on his back. One viewer reached out to Griswold after noticing a worrisome brown mark.

“I immediately wanted to do my part and help him really just get an understanding that he needed to go get it seen,” said Lizzie Wells, a Georgia resident studying to be a doctor. She is also a survivor of melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Griswold went to get it checked out. The doctor confirmed Wells’ suspicion and surgically removed the mole.

“The doctor cut it out and then at the very end she was like, ‘Whoever told you about this probably saved your life,’” Griswold told Inside Edition.

Griswold is not the first to get alerted to a potential medical issue by complete strangers. Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville had a cancerous lump removed earlier this year after a viewer saw it during a broadcast. "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa was treated for thyroid cancer after someone watching the show pointed out a lump at the base of his neck.

The American Cancer Society says the most important warning sign of skin cancer is a new spot on the skin, a spot that is changing in size, shape, or color or a spot that looks different than others on your body. For more information visit www.cancer.org.

RELATED STORIES

Dog Sniffs Out Owner's Skin Cancer Just Months After Being Rescued from Shelter

Woman Shocked as What She Thought Was a Blackhead Turns Out to Be Skin Cancer

CBS Anchor Norah O'Donnell Reveals Skin Cancer Ordeal: 'I Was Very Upset and Cried About It'