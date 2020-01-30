Deadline Looms For Mom of Missing Idaho Siblings To Show Them To Authorities

Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, must physically show the children to authorities or risk being found in contempt of court today.

"We hope and pray that the children will be produced or found and that they are safe and healthy," the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The children's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, said Lori has until 5 p.m. MST to produce the children. Neither the Madison County Prosecutor's Office nor the Rexburg Police Department would immediately confirm that time as the deadline.

“We are grateful for the concern and attention being shown regarding the location, health and safety of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. We again renew our gratitude for the help received and continue to request that anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of the children come forward," the prosecutor's office added in the statement.

A child protective action was filed on behalf of the siblings, who were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho, on September 23. Lori Vallow Daybell was served with the order in Princeville, a city on the island of Kauai, Hawaii on Saturday by the Kauai Police Department, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

But while police found Lori and her fifth husband, Chad, on the island, the children were not with them and "there is no evidence that Tylee and J.J. were ever in Hawaii," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Police seized the Daybells' rented SUV and searched the vehicle and the couple, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Where are your kids?" Nate Eaton, a reporter from EastIdahoNews.com, asked the couple on camera shortly after Chad and Lori Daybell were stopped by police in Hawaii.

"No comment," Lori Vallow Daybell told Eaton as she and Chad walked away. Lori was holding a plastic bag with cash inside.

The investigation into the children's disappearance involves three suspicious deaths and questions about their mother and her new husband's "cult-like" religious beliefs, according to the children's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock. The Woodcocks are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the missing siblings. They have also launched a website, FindJJandTylee.com, to help collect leads.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee Ryan has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Lori Vallow Daybell unenrolled JJ from school Sept. 24 and never reported the children missing, according to police. Authorities performed a welfare check on the family's home on Nov. 26 after being contacted by other family members. The Rexburg Police Department announced their search for JJ and Tylee on Dec. 20, the day after Chad and Lori Daybell were named persons of interest in their disappearance. Neither have been arrested or charged with a crime.

An attorney for the couple, Sean Bartholick, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from InsideEdition.com. He issued a statement on behalf of the couple on Dec. 23.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor," Bartholick wrote in the statement. Bartholick also reportedly said that he does not have any information about the missing children.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the children's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

