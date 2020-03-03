Preemie Baby Whose Dad Marked NICU Stay With Daily TikTok Dances Released From Hospital 47 Days Later

Forty-seven days — and dances — later, baby Dylan is leaving the hospital.

The little boy was born 10 weeks premature in January. His dad, firefighter Chris Askew, went viral on TikTok for vowing to dance a new dance every day until his son was released from the NICU at Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Fla.

The videos featured Askew dancing along to the same clip of music in all different places, from inside the hospital to on the basketball court with the 407 Orlando Magic Dancers.

"It's helped me by having a release," Askew told Inside Edition. "It's how I get rid of my stress."

Dylan's mom said she was embarrassed by the videos at first, but became proud as he kept posting them. Dylan's doctor praised the videos for raising awareness about premature births.

After 46 straight days of posting videos, Inside Edition was there to capture the emotional moment Dylan's doctor took off his monitors and handed him over to his parents.

Before they said goodbye to the staff, Askew invited the hospital staff to join him for one last dance.

