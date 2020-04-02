Tom Hanks Gives Touching Tribute to 'That Thing You Do' Theme Song Writer Adam Schlesinger

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in from fans and fellow artists after singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, a co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne, lost his battle with the coronavirus.



Schlesinger, 52, was perhaps best known for co-writing the pop hit "Stacy's Mom," but he was also a prolific songwriter for both television and the silver screen, including the theme song for Tom Hanks' 1996 comedy flick "That Thing You Do!"



Hanks, who recently returned home from Australia after his own bout with the coronavirus, tweeted a heartfelt message about Schlesinger.



"There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx"



Schlesinger was also a songwriter on the TV series, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

He had also recently co-written the music and lyrics for the upcoming off-broadway production, "The Bedwetter," with fellow actor Sarah Silverman.

