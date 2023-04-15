🍽️Recently opened restaurants in the Orlando area

Recently opened restaurants in the Orlando area

The Moderne

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Categories: Cocktail Bars

- Address: 1241 E Colonial Dr Mills 50 Orlando, FL 32803

Sampaguita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Categories: Filipino

- Address: 1233 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803

papi's smash

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 66 E Pine St Orlando, FL 32801

Urban Turban

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Categories: Indian

- Address: 100 E Pine St Ste 100 Orlando, FL 32801

Token Ramen and Kung Fu Tea

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Categories: Ramen

- Address: 1430 N Mills Ave Ste 170 Orlando, FL 32803

Sanshi Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

- Categories: Hot Pot

- Address: 5600 W Colonial Dr Ste 316A Orlando, FL 32808

Friendship BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 5126 W Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32808

Oodle Ramen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Categories: Desserts

- Address: 5812 Conroy Rd Orlando, FL 32835

Farm & Haus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 526 S Park Ave Winter Park, FL 32789

Haan Coffee

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Categories: Cafes

- Address: 1235 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803

Sushi Sake Winter Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Categories: Asian Fusion

- Address: 840 N Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789

Greenbeat

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

- Categories: Vegan

- Address: 4851 New Broad St Orlando, FL 32814

Your Pie - Lee Vista

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

- Categories: Gelato

- Address: 6889 Eagle Watch Dr Ste 230 Orlando, FL 32822

Aji Express

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)

- Categories: Fast Food

- Address: 5928 Butler National Dr Orlando, FL 32822

Just Salad

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Categories: Vegan

- Address: 415 S Orlando Ave Ste 214 Winter Park, FL 32789

Paris Banh Mi - Idrive

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)

- Categories: Bubble Tea

- Address: 4969 International Dr Ste 3E11B Orlando, FL 32819

