🍽️Recently opened restaurants in the Orlando area

Recently opened restaurants in the Orlando area
The Moderne
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Categories: Cocktail Bars
- Address: 1241 E Colonial Dr Mills 50 Orlando, FL 32803
Sampaguita
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Categories: Filipino
- Address: 1233 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803
papi's smash
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)
- Categories: Burgers
- Address: 66 E Pine St Orlando, FL 32801
Urban Turban
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Categories: Indian
- Address: 100 E Pine St Ste 100 Orlando, FL 32801
Token Ramen and Kung Fu Tea
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Categories: Ramen
- Address: 1430 N Mills Ave Ste 170 Orlando, FL 32803
Sanshi Noodle House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)
- Categories: Hot Pot
- Address: 5600 W Colonial Dr Ste 316A Orlando, FL 32808
Friendship BBQ
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)
- Categories: Barbeque
- Address: 5126 W Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32808
Oodle Ramen
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Categories: Desserts
- Address: 5812 Conroy Rd Orlando, FL 32835
Farm & Haus
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Categories: Sandwiches
- Address: 526 S Park Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
Haan Coffee
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Categories: Cafes
- Address: 1235 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803
Sushi Sake Winter Park
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Categories: Asian Fusion
- Address: 840 N Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
Greenbeat
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)
- Categories: Vegan
- Address: 4851 New Broad St Orlando, FL 32814
Your Pie - Lee Vista
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)
- Categories: Gelato
- Address: 6889 Eagle Watch Dr Ste 230 Orlando, FL 32822
Aji Express
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)
- Categories: Fast Food
- Address: 5928 Butler National Dr Orlando, FL 32822
Just Salad
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Categories: Vegan
- Address: 415 S Orlando Ave Ste 214 Winter Park, FL 32789
Paris Banh Mi - Idrive
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)
- Categories: Bubble Tea
- Address: 4969 International Dr Ste 3E11B Orlando, FL 32819
