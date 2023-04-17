🐦Most commonly seen birds in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Florida using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Feb 18-Mar 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 179 count sites in Florida. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.
The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.
Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.
Canva
#50. Muscovy Duck
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%
- Average group size: 1.86
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 3%
--- #2. South Carolina: 1%
Canva
#49. Indigo Bunting
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%
- Average group size: 3.22
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 3%
Canva
#48. Orange-crowned Warbler
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Louisiana: 25%
--- #2. Texas: 23%
--- #3. Nevada: 16%
--- #4. Mississippi: 8%
--- #5. California: 7%
Canva
#47. Sandhill Crane
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%
- Average group size: 2.37
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 4%
--- #2. Michigan: 2%
Canva
#46. Turkey Vulture
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%
- Average group size: 3.28
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Mississippi: 8%
--- #2. Florida: 4%
--- #2. New Jersey: 4%
--- #4. Maryland: 3%
--- #4. Pennsylvania: 3%
Canva
#45. Mottled Duck
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%
- Average group size: 3.56
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 4%
Canva
#44. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 5%
- Average group size: 1.11
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 20%
--- #2. Georgia: 16%
--- #3. Tennessee: 15%
--- #4. North Carolina: 14%
--- #5. South Carolina: 13%
Canva
#43. Black-and-white Warbler
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 6%
- Average group size: 1.04
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 6%
Canva
#42. Ruby-crowned Kinglet
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 6%
- Average group size: 1.08
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 27%
--- #2. Louisiana: 25%
--- #3. South Carolina: 23%
--- #4. Texas: 20%
--- #4. Washington, D.C.: 20%
Canva
#41. Boat-tailed Grackle
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 6%
- Average group size: 3.23
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 6%
--- #2. Georgia: 3%
--- #3. South Carolina: 1%
Canva
#40. White Ibis
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%
- Average group size: 3.91
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 7%
--- #2. South Carolina: 1%
Canva
#39. European Starling
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%
- Average group size: 4.59
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%
--- #2. Nebraska: 67%
--- #3. Indiana: 66%
--- #4. Ohio: 62%
--- #4. Missouri: 62%
Canva
#38. House Sparrow
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%
- Average group size: 4.95
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%
--- #2. Iowa: 88%
--- #3. Illinois: 87%
--- #4. Nebraska: 79%
--- #5. Indiana: 74%
Canva
#37. Eurasian Collared-Dove
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 8%
- Average group size: 3.28
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Utah: 69%
--- #2. South Dakota: 67%
--- #3. Wyoming: 61%
--- #4. Idaho: 48%
--- #4. Colorado: 48%
Canva
#36. Cedar Waxwing
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 8%
- Average group size: 7.21
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Mississippi: 25%
--- #2. Texas: 20%
--- #3. Georgia: 19%
--- #4. Louisiana: 15%
--- #5. South Carolina: 12%
Canva
#35. Fish Crow
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 9%
- Average group size: 2.6
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Louisiana: 15%
--- #2. Washington, D.C.: 10%
--- #3. Florida: 9%
--- #4. South Carolina: 5%
--- #5. North Carolina: 2%
Canva
#34. Baltimore Oriole
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 11%
- Average group size: 2.1
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Carolina: 13%
--- #2. Florida: 11%
--- #3. North Carolina: 5%
--- #3. Georgia: 5%
--- #5. Virginia: 1%
Canva
#33. White-winged Dove
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 11%
- Average group size: 3.02
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Texas: 72%
--- #2. New Mexico: 60%
--- #3. Louisiana: 35%
--- #4. Oklahoma: 28%
--- #5. Arizona: 24%
Canva
#32. Blue-gray Gnatcatcher
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 12%
- Average group size: 1.24
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 12%
--- #2. Louisiana: 5%
--- #3. Georgia: 2%
--- #4. Texas: 1%
Canva
#31. Eastern Phoebe
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 13%
- Average group size: 1.02
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 33%
--- #2. Alabama: 18%
--- #2. South Carolina: 18%
--- #4. North Carolina: 17%
--- #4. Mississippi: 17%
Canva
#30. Ruby-throated Hummingbird
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 13%
- Average group size: 1.17
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 13%
--- #2. Alabama: 2%
--- #2. Georgia: 2%
Canva
#29. Northern Parula
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 14%
- Average group size: 1.09
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 14%
Canva
#28. Red-shouldered Hawk
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 15%
- Average group size: 1.12
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 15%
--- #2. North Carolina: 10%
--- #2. Georgia: 10%
--- #2. Oklahoma: 10%
--- #5. Alabama: 9%
Canva
#27. Pileated Woodpecker
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 15%
- Average group size: 1.19
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Minnesota: 28%
--- #2. West Virginia: 21%
--- #3. Michigan: 17%
--- #4. Indiana: 16%
--- #4. Wisconsin: 16%
Canva
#26. Brown Thrasher
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 18%
- Average group size: 1.08
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Carolina: 40%
--- #2. Georgia: 38%
--- #3. North Carolina: 27%
--- #4. Alabama: 23%
--- #5. Louisiana: 20%
Canva
#25. Red-winged Blackbird
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 18%
- Average group size: 4.11
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Delaware: 60%
--- #2. New Jersey: 56%
--- #3. New York: 48%
--- #4. Louisiana: 45%
--- #4. Illinois: 45%
Canva
#24. Yellow-throated Warbler
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 20%
- Average group size: 1.04
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 20%
Canva
#23. Common Ground Dove
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 23%
- Average group size: 2.17
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 23%
--- #2. Mississippi: 17%
--- #3. Alabama: 5%
--- #4. South Carolina: 4%
--- #4. Georgia: 4%
Canva
#22. Common Grackle
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 26%
- Average group size: 4.87
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Delaware: 65%
--- #2. New Jersey: 60%
--- #3. Washington, D.C.: 40%
--- #4. Ohio: 38%
--- #4. Kentucky: 38%
Canva
#21. Brown-headed Cowbird
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 26%
- Average group size: 5.4
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Louisiana: 50%
--- #2. Mississippi: 42%
--- #3. Delaware: 30%
--- #4. South Carolina: 28%
--- #4. New Jersey: 28%
Canva
#20. American Goldfinch
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 27%
- Average group size: 2.8
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 77%
--- #2. Oklahoma: 76%
--- #2. Wisconsin: 76%
--- #4. Michigan: 74%
--- #5. Missouri: 73%
Canva
#19. Painted Bunting
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 28%
- Average group size: 2.62
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 28%
--- #2. South Carolina: 4%
Canva
#18. House Finch
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 29%
- Average group size: 2.19
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Utah: 97%
--- #2. Arizona: 94%
--- #3. New Mexico: 90%
--- #4. Ohio: 87%
--- #5. Colorado: 86%
Canva
#17. American Robin
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 29%
- Average group size: 2.92
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 70%
--- #2. Arkansas: 64%
--- #3. Tennessee: 59%
--- #4. Nevada: 58%
--- #5. Oklahoma: 55%
Canva
#16. Pine Warbler
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 31%
- Average group size: 1.97
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 54%
--- #2. North Carolina: 44%
--- #3. South Carolina: 37%
--- #4. Alabama: 34%
--- #5. Florida: 31%
Canva
#15. Chipping Sparrow
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 31%
- Average group size: 5.67
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 59%
--- #2. Mississippi: 50%
--- #3. South Carolina: 45%
--- #4. Louisiana: 40%
--- #5. Alabama: 39%
Canva
#14. Eastern Bluebird
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 32%
- Average group size: 2.16
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 70%
--- #2. North Carolina: 65%
--- #2. South Carolina: 65%
--- #4. Arkansas: 57%
--- #5. Virginia: 52%
Canva
#13. American Crow
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 33%
- Average group size: 2.72
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Maine: 49%
--- #2. Oklahoma: 45%
--- #3. North Carolina: 39%
--- #4. Vermont: 37%
--- #5. Georgia: 34%
Canva
#12. Palm Warbler
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 36%
- Average group size: 1.56
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 36%
--- #2. Georgia: 3%
--- #3. Alabama: 2%
--- #3. South Carolina: 2%
Canva
#11. Carolina Chickadee
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 37%
- Average group size: 1.61
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. South Carolina: 87%
--- #2. Arkansas: 86%
--- #3. Georgia: 84%
--- #4. Oklahoma: 79%
--- #5. North Carolina: 77%
Canva
#10. Northern Mockingbird
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 41%
- Average group size: 1.16
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Tennessee: 62%
--- #2. Louisiana: 60%
--- #3. Mississippi: 58%
--- #4. Alabama: 55%
--- #5. South Carolina: 53%
Canva
#9. Downy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 44%
- Average group size: 1.28
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%
--- #2. Minnesota: 89%
--- #2. Arkansas: 89%
--- #4. Missouri: 88%
--- #4. Iowa: 88%
Canva
#8. Gray Catbird
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 50%
- Average group size: 1.31
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 50%
--- #2. Georgia: 8%
--- #3. South Carolina: 4%
--- #4. North Carolina: 3%
Canva
#7. Carolina Wren
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 53%
- Average group size: 1.35
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%
--- #2. North Carolina: 84%
--- #3. South Carolina: 80%
--- #4. Virginia: 77%
--- #5. Georgia: 75%
Canva
#6. Tufted Titmouse
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 60%
- Average group size: 1.75
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 91%
--- #1. Connecticut: 91%
--- #3. New Hampshire: 90%
--- #4. North Carolina: 86%
--- #5. Tennessee: 84%
Canva
#5. Blue Jay
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 63%
- Average group size: 1.76
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Rhode Island: 87%
--- #2. Massachusetts: 77%
--- #3. New Jersey: 76%
--- #4. Nebraska: 73%
--- #4. Ohio: 73%
Canva
#4. Yellow-rumped Warbler
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 66%
- Average group size: 1.97
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Louisiana: 70%
--- #2. South Carolina: 68%
--- #3. Florida: 66%
--- #3. Georgia: 66%
--- #5. North Carolina: 58%
Canva
#3. Red-bellied Woodpecker
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 70%
- Average group size: 1.33
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 88%
--- #2. New Jersey: 86%
--- #3. Arkansas: 82%
--- #4. Connecticut: 80%
--- #5. Ohio: 78%
Canva
#2. Mourning Dove
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 79%
- Average group size: 3.34
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%
--- #2. New Jersey: 90%
--- #3. West Virginia: 88%
--- #3. Delaware: 88%
--- #5. Rhode Island: 87%
Canva
#1. Northern Cardinal
- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 89%
- Average group size: 2.31
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%
--- #2. Arkansas: 96%
--- #3. Maryland: 95%
--- #3. South Carolina: 95%
--- #5. West Virginia: 93%
