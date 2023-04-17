🐦Most commonly seen birds in Florida

Canva

#50. Muscovy Duck

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

- Average group size: 1.86

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 3%

--- #2. South Carolina: 1%

#49. Indigo Bunting

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

- Average group size: 3.22

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 3%

#48. Orange-crowned Warbler

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%

- Average group size: 1.0

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Louisiana: 25%

--- #2. Texas: 23%

--- #3. Nevada: 16%

--- #4. Mississippi: 8%

--- #5. California: 7%

#47. Sandhill Crane

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%

- Average group size: 2.37

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 4%

--- #2. Michigan: 2%

#46. Turkey Vulture

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%

- Average group size: 3.28

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 8%

--- #2. Florida: 4%

--- #2. New Jersey: 4%

--- #4. Maryland: 3%

--- #4. Pennsylvania: 3%

#45. Mottled Duck

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%

- Average group size: 3.56

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 4%

#44. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 5%

- Average group size: 1.11

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 20%

--- #2. Georgia: 16%

--- #3. Tennessee: 15%

--- #4. North Carolina: 14%

--- #5. South Carolina: 13%

#43. Black-and-white Warbler

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 6%

- Average group size: 1.04

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 6%

#42. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 6%

- Average group size: 1.08

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 27%

--- #2. Louisiana: 25%

--- #3. South Carolina: 23%

--- #4. Texas: 20%

--- #4. Washington, D.C.: 20%

#41. Boat-tailed Grackle

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 6%

- Average group size: 3.23

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 6%

--- #2. Georgia: 3%

--- #3. South Carolina: 1%

#40. White Ibis

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

- Average group size: 3.91

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 7%

--- #2. South Carolina: 1%

#39. European Starling

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

- Average group size: 4.59

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

--- #2. Nebraska: 67%

--- #3. Indiana: 66%

--- #4. Ohio: 62%

--- #4. Missouri: 62%

#38. House Sparrow

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

- Average group size: 4.95

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

--- #2. Iowa: 88%

--- #3. Illinois: 87%

--- #4. Nebraska: 79%

--- #5. Indiana: 74%

#37. Eurasian Collared-Dove

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 8%

- Average group size: 3.28

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Utah: 69%

--- #2. South Dakota: 67%

--- #3. Wyoming: 61%

--- #4. Idaho: 48%

--- #4. Colorado: 48%

#36. Cedar Waxwing

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 8%

- Average group size: 7.21

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 25%

--- #2. Texas: 20%

--- #3. Georgia: 19%

--- #4. Louisiana: 15%

--- #5. South Carolina: 12%

#35. Fish Crow

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 9%

- Average group size: 2.6

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Louisiana: 15%

--- #2. Washington, D.C.: 10%

--- #3. Florida: 9%

--- #4. South Carolina: 5%

--- #5. North Carolina: 2%

#34. Baltimore Oriole

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 11%

- Average group size: 2.1

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. South Carolina: 13%

--- #2. Florida: 11%

--- #3. North Carolina: 5%

--- #3. Georgia: 5%

--- #5. Virginia: 1%

#33. White-winged Dove

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 11%

- Average group size: 3.02

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Texas: 72%

--- #2. New Mexico: 60%

--- #3. Louisiana: 35%

--- #4. Oklahoma: 28%

--- #5. Arizona: 24%

#32. Blue-gray Gnatcatcher

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 12%

- Average group size: 1.24

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 12%

--- #2. Louisiana: 5%

--- #3. Georgia: 2%

--- #4. Texas: 1%

#31. Eastern Phoebe

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 13%

- Average group size: 1.02

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 33%

--- #2. Alabama: 18%

--- #2. South Carolina: 18%

--- #4. North Carolina: 17%

--- #4. Mississippi: 17%

#30. Ruby-throated Hummingbird

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 13%

- Average group size: 1.17

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 13%

--- #2. Alabama: 2%

--- #2. Georgia: 2%

#29. Northern Parula

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 14%

- Average group size: 1.09

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 14%

#28. Red-shouldered Hawk

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 15%

- Average group size: 1.12

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 15%

--- #2. North Carolina: 10%

--- #2. Georgia: 10%

--- #2. Oklahoma: 10%

--- #5. Alabama: 9%

#27. Pileated Woodpecker

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 15%

- Average group size: 1.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Minnesota: 28%

--- #2. West Virginia: 21%

--- #3. Michigan: 17%

--- #4. Indiana: 16%

--- #4. Wisconsin: 16%

#26. Brown Thrasher

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 18%

- Average group size: 1.08

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. South Carolina: 40%

--- #2. Georgia: 38%

--- #3. North Carolina: 27%

--- #4. Alabama: 23%

--- #5. Louisiana: 20%

#25. Red-winged Blackbird

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 18%

- Average group size: 4.11

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Delaware: 60%

--- #2. New Jersey: 56%

--- #3. New York: 48%

--- #4. Louisiana: 45%

--- #4. Illinois: 45%

#24. Yellow-throated Warbler

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 20%

- Average group size: 1.04

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 20%

#23. Common Ground Dove

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 23%

- Average group size: 2.17

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 23%

--- #2. Mississippi: 17%

--- #3. Alabama: 5%

--- #4. South Carolina: 4%

--- #4. Georgia: 4%

#22. Common Grackle

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 26%

- Average group size: 4.87

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Delaware: 65%

--- #2. New Jersey: 60%

--- #3. Washington, D.C.: 40%

--- #4. Ohio: 38%

--- #4. Kentucky: 38%

#21. Brown-headed Cowbird

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 26%

- Average group size: 5.4

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Louisiana: 50%

--- #2. Mississippi: 42%

--- #3. Delaware: 30%

--- #4. South Carolina: 28%

--- #4. New Jersey: 28%

#20. American Goldfinch

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 27%

- Average group size: 2.8

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. West Virginia: 77%

--- #2. Oklahoma: 76%

--- #2. Wisconsin: 76%

--- #4. Michigan: 74%

--- #5. Missouri: 73%

#19. Painted Bunting

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 28%

- Average group size: 2.62

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 28%

--- #2. South Carolina: 4%

#18. House Finch

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 29%

- Average group size: 2.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Utah: 97%

--- #2. Arizona: 94%

--- #3. New Mexico: 90%

--- #4. Ohio: 87%

--- #5. Colorado: 86%

#17. American Robin

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 29%

- Average group size: 2.92

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 70%

--- #2. Arkansas: 64%

--- #3. Tennessee: 59%

--- #4. Nevada: 58%

--- #5. Oklahoma: 55%

#16. Pine Warbler

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 31%

- Average group size: 1.97

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 54%

--- #2. North Carolina: 44%

--- #3. South Carolina: 37%

--- #4. Alabama: 34%

--- #5. Florida: 31%

#15. Chipping Sparrow

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 31%

- Average group size: 5.67

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 59%

--- #2. Mississippi: 50%

--- #3. South Carolina: 45%

--- #4. Louisiana: 40%

--- #5. Alabama: 39%

#14. Eastern Bluebird

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 32%

- Average group size: 2.16

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 70%

--- #2. North Carolina: 65%

--- #2. South Carolina: 65%

--- #4. Arkansas: 57%

--- #5. Virginia: 52%

#13. American Crow

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 33%

- Average group size: 2.72

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Maine: 49%

--- #2. Oklahoma: 45%

--- #3. North Carolina: 39%

--- #4. Vermont: 37%

--- #5. Georgia: 34%

#12. Palm Warbler

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 36%

- Average group size: 1.56

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 36%

--- #2. Georgia: 3%

--- #3. Alabama: 2%

--- #3. South Carolina: 2%

#11. Carolina Chickadee

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 37%

- Average group size: 1.61

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. South Carolina: 87%

--- #2. Arkansas: 86%

--- #3. Georgia: 84%

--- #4. Oklahoma: 79%

--- #5. North Carolina: 77%

#10. Northern Mockingbird

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 41%

- Average group size: 1.16

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Tennessee: 62%

--- #2. Louisiana: 60%

--- #3. Mississippi: 58%

--- #4. Alabama: 55%

--- #5. South Carolina: 53%

#9. Downy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 44%

- Average group size: 1.28

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

--- #2. Minnesota: 89%

--- #2. Arkansas: 89%

--- #4. Missouri: 88%

--- #4. Iowa: 88%

#8. Gray Catbird

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 50%

- Average group size: 1.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Florida: 50%

--- #2. Georgia: 8%

--- #3. South Carolina: 4%

--- #4. North Carolina: 3%

#7. Carolina Wren

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 53%

- Average group size: 1.35

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

--- #2. North Carolina: 84%

--- #3. South Carolina: 80%

--- #4. Virginia: 77%

--- #5. Georgia: 75%

#6. Tufted Titmouse

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 60%

- Average group size: 1.75

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. West Virginia: 91%

--- #1. Connecticut: 91%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 90%

--- #4. North Carolina: 86%

--- #5. Tennessee: 84%

#5. Blue Jay

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 63%

- Average group size: 1.76

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Rhode Island: 87%

--- #2. Massachusetts: 77%

--- #3. New Jersey: 76%

--- #4. Nebraska: 73%

--- #4. Ohio: 73%

#4. Yellow-rumped Warbler

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 66%

- Average group size: 1.97

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Louisiana: 70%

--- #2. South Carolina: 68%

--- #3. Florida: 66%

--- #3. Georgia: 66%

--- #5. North Carolina: 58%

#3. Red-bellied Woodpecker

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 70%

- Average group size: 1.33

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. West Virginia: 88%

--- #2. New Jersey: 86%

--- #3. Arkansas: 82%

--- #4. Connecticut: 80%

--- #5. Ohio: 78%

#2. Mourning Dove

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 79%

- Average group size: 3.34

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

--- #2. New Jersey: 90%

--- #3. West Virginia: 88%

--- #3. Delaware: 88%

--- #5. Rhode Island: 87%

#1. Northern Cardinal

- Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 89%

- Average group size: 2.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

--- #2. Arkansas: 96%

--- #3. Maryland: 95%

--- #3. South Carolina: 95%

--- #5. West Virginia: 93%

