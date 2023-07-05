🌡️ TELL US: How do Floridians survive the heat?

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. – Are you feeling the heat?

Apparently everyone is. Global temperatures have reached its hottest ever on the Fourth of July, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

Florida has seen record-breaking heat in the past few weeks, making for an uncomfortable summer for Floridians with feel-like temperatures reaching upward of 110 degrees in parts of Central Florida.

trixie8 South Apopka at 4pm today on the back patio. In the shade. 1 day ago 0 Orlando

So, what are you doing to survive the scorching temperatures? Some put a little salt in their water to get some extra electrolytes, while others are freezing damp cloths for a quick cool-down after some time outdoors. Tell us in the survey below or post a photo/video to our PinIt page under the “weather” category. We appreciate any and all strategies for staying cool... (even the weird ones)!

We may share your responses during our newscasts Thursday, July 6.