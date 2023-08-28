🚀 Another first for SpaceX and it got my attention!

In this eight-minute long exposure, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov onboard, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/MNASA via AP)

Hi friends in space, it’s Erik von Ancken back from an early Saturday morning visit to the Kennedy Space Center for the launch of Crew-7.

We were wide awake at 3:35 a.m. - in fact I was in the middle of a sentence on live TV when the ground suddenly shook!

About eight minutes after the four astronauts lifted off from Pad 39A headed for the Space Station, SpaceX went for another first: bringing the Falcon 9 rocket booster back to the Space Coast.

Many, many times after a cargo launch SpaceX has landed the first stage of the rocket at the neighboring Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but never after an astronaut launch. Often SpaceX would aim to put the spent booster on a barge in the Atlantic after it separated from the second stage of the rocket and the Dragon Crew Capsule.

As you’d expect, it takes more fuel to fly the booster back from out over the ocean to the CCSFS and SpaceX either didn’t have the extra fuel to spare or didn’t want to take a chance. First priority on an astronaut launch, of course, is the astronauts and inserting them safely into orbit, no matter how much fuel it takes. A booster landing is a nice bonus but it’s a secondary and unnecessary objective.

Early Saturday morning though, SpaceX went for it. All of us standing at the KSC press site spotted the booster falling back to Earth and then lighting up the launch pad as the engines fired one last time to slow the rocket for a pillow-soft touchdown... but we heard nothing, until immediately after the rocket booster landed, so much so it caught us off guard.

I had just started to wonder where the sonic boom was... when... BOOM!!!

If you want to chuckle, check out my reaction at 8 minutes and 7 seconds into the video.

Good thing the camera wasn’t on me because I jumped! Seems like the action never stops on the Space Coast lately, right?

