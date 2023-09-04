🚀Splashdown! Welcome home, Crew-6

Hi friends, it’s your Space Coast correspondent James Sparvero reporting on a successful flight back to Earth for the four crew members who spent the last six months living in space.

Pictured above, News 6 investigator Mike Deforest recorded Crew-6 reentering the atmosphere minutes before their SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville at 12:17 a.m.

NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev returned after 186 days onboard the International Space Station as the sixth full-length crew working in low-Earth orbit under NASA’s Commercial Crew program partnership with SpaceX.

After recovery teams on the water secured the Dragon capsule, NASA said the crew was taken out of the spacecraft and received medical check ups before taking a helicopter ride to board a plane for Houston.

Crew-7 continues the work of Crew-6 after crew members Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen, Satoshi Furukawa and Konstantin Borisov launched to the station on Aug. 26.

