🚗These are the most (and least) stolen cars as of 2023

The most stolen cars as of 2023

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and HEMI are the most stolen vehicles for model years 2020-22. Yes, the Dodge Charger models top the list again. According to HLDI's latest report on whole-vehicle theft, the Charger SRT Hellcat theft claims were significantly higher than the average for all 2020-22 models.

The frequency of theft claims for the Charger SRT Hellcat was more than 60 times greater than its presence on the road. Similarly, theft claims for the Charger HEMI were more than 20 times higher than the average.

Since 2011, Charger and Challenger models with big, strong engines have consistently been among the top five most-stolen vehicles. However, the number of theft claims for these models has been increasing significantly over the last three years. A viral trend has caused four Kia models to become popular, and they are now among the top 20 vehicles.

In 2020-22, there were 25 theft claims for every 1,000 insured vehicle years for Charger SRT Hellcat models. This increases from the approximately 18 theft claims for 2019-21 models. To put it in perspective, the Infiniti Q60, the most stolen model from 2017 to 2019, had a theft rate of only two thefts per 1,000 insured vehicle years.

Whole vehicle theft losses by vehicle type

From 2020 to 2022, the frequency of whole vehicle theft claims for passenger vehicles was 0.41 for every 1,000 insured vehicle years. The average amount paid for each whole vehicle theft claim was $45,068. The average amount paid for losses per insured vehicle year, also called overall losses, was $18.

Passenger cars had the highest frequency of whole vehicle theft claims, with a rate of 0.55. On the other hand, pickups had the highest average claim severity, with an amount of $61,071, as well as the highest overall losses, which amounted to $29.

EVs and midsize SUVs comprised most of the least stolen cars list

According to the IIHS, electric vehicles (EVs) are less likely to be stolen. This could be because EVs are usually parked in well-lit and secure areas for charging. According to theft claims, the Tesla Model 3 with dual motors had the lowest frequency of whole vehicle thefts. The Tesla Model Y came in second place.

The Tesla Model 3 (single-motor version), Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X, and Nissan Leaf are all included in the list of the 20 least-stolen vehicles for 2020-2022. Six of the vehicles were made by General Motors.

If the trend of low EV theft continues, future Dodge owners may have less to worry about. The gasoline Charger and Challenger models are being phased out and will be replaced by an electric muscle car. The Charger Daytona SRT concept is previewing this new car.

