🏠People from these cities are looking to buy homes in Ocala

Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as the number of homes for sale continues to decline.

Record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see who’s looking to buy homes in Ocala. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2023 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock #10. Washington, Washington D.C. - Makes up 1.5% of all page views MyArt4U // Shutterstock #9. Deltona, Florida - Makes up 1.9% of all page views Canva #8. Gainesville, Florida - Makes up 2.3% of all page views ESB Professional // Shutterstock #7. Jacksonville, Florida - Makes up 2.4% of all page views marchello74 // Shutterstock #6. Chicago, Illinois - Makes up 2.7% of all page views Canva #5. Atlanta, Georgia - Makes up 3.8% of all page views AevanStock // Shutterstock #4. Tampa, Florida - Makes up 6.4% of all page views Songquan Deng // Shutterstock #3. Orlando, Florida - Makes up 11.4% of all page views Sean Pavone // Shutterstock #2. Miami, Florida - Makes up 12.1% of all page views Thiago Leite // Shutterstock #1. New York, New York - Makes up 16.3% of all page views This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 314 metros.

