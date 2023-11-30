🏙️20 cities with the highest recent population growth. See which Florida towns made the list

Key findings

Southwestern cities dominate the top 10 places with most population growth. Buckeye, AZ tops the list with 54.3% increase in population over the last five years. Enterprise, NV (37.8%); Goodyear, AZ (32.0%); Atascocita, TX (27.5%); San Tan Valley, AZ (26.5%); Frisco, TX (23.9%); Sugar Land, TX (23.6%) and Lewisville, TX (22.8%) also make the top 10, with many more southwestern cities seeing large population growth in a short time.

The population in Atascocita, Texas has grown by 25.4% in just one year.

Similarly, Lewisville, TX had the second-highest one-year growth at 16.0%, and San Tan Valley, AZ saw 13.6% growth in one year. Similar trends are observed in Tuscaloosa, AL, where one-year population growth was 9.9% compared to just 0.3% growth over five years.

Fullerton, CA had the biggest population shift toward women. The percentage of women went from 48.0% in 2017 to 53.0% in 2022. Palm Bay, FL had the second-biggest shift, going from 47.6% women to 52.5% women, while Concord, NC went from 49.2% female to 53.0%.

Here is a closer look at the top 10 cities with the highest population growth from 2017 to 2022

1. Buckeye, Arizona

Buckeye had the largest population growth of approximately 54.3% over the past five years, with the 2022 population standing at 105,567. The population is made up of 51.2% men and 48.83% women.

2. Enterprise, Nevada

Enterprise just missed the first-place spot, with 37.8% growth in population. By 2022, the city housed 231,446 residents with a slight male majority at 50.40%.

3. Goodyear, Arizona

In Goodyear, the population grew by 32.0% over five years. With a 2022 population of 105,404, the city maintains a balanced gender ratio, with men accounting for 50.19%.

4. Meridian, Idaho

Meridian's resident base expanded by 29.8% over five years. The city's population in 2022 registered at 129,730, with a nearly equal distribution between men (50.1%) and women (49.9%).

5. Atascocita, Texas

Atascocita had 27.5% more residents by 2022 when compared to 2017, with the most recent population clocking 107,626. Men marginally outnumber women at 51.4%.

6. San Tan Valley, Arizona

San Tan Valley charted a 26.5% growth in its population over the span of five years. The 2022 population stood at 117,415 with a nearly equal split between men (50.1%) and women (49.9%).

7. Riverview, Florida

This Tampa suburb experienced a population growth of 26.4% since 2017. The city's most recent population count stands at 114,454, with a female majority at 53.25%.

8. Frisco, Texas

Frisco registered a growth of 23.9% in its population. As of 2022, the city had 219,571 inhabitants, balanced almost evenly between men and women.

9. Sugar Land, Texas

In Sugar Land, the population increased by 23.6% in the last five years. With 109,395 residents in 2022, the female population slightly outweighs its male counterpart at 51.5%.

10. Lewisville, Texas

Lewisville capped the list with a growth of approximately 22.8% since 2017. The city's population in 2022 was 130,933, with a female majority at 52.8%.

Data and methodology

This study examined the 344 U.S. cities that had a population of 100,000 or higher in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 1-Year American Community Survey. Cities were ranked by five-year population growth between 2022 and 2017. The population of men and women as a percentage of the whole was also examined. Population data includes people of all ages. Changes in population may be due to births, deaths or migrations.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.