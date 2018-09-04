Unplugging 'Fortnite': Parents go to extremes in hilarious back-to-school video

Ever dreamed of dumping a bucket of water on your kid to get them to stop playing video games? Or ever thought what it would be like to chuck the remote control out the window, hoping to never see it again? Well, if your child was playing "Fortnite" this summer, you probably had a few different fantasies about unplugging the popular video game.

The online video game has without a doubt been one of the hottest-trending things this summer, with children of all ages logging on to be the last one standing after the big online battle. The stakes are high and bragging rights are on the line.

But all of that is changing now that children and teens are back in school and can't stay up into the wee hours of the morning playing video games. Parents around the world are finally able to put their foot down on the "Fortnite" madness.

That's why this YouTube video of a parody of the Black Eyed Peas song "I Got A Feeling" is resonating so much with parents. Instead of "I Got A Feeling," it's "Time To Put Away Fortnite."

As you can see in the video above, parents changed the lyrics from the popular song to explain why parents are just so excited for school to come back and "Fortnite" to end.

The video hilariously shows children with their eyes glued to screens playing the game while their parents do what they've been wanting to do since summer began -- unplug "Fortnite." There is also some extremely clever rewriting of the original lyrics, with lines like "Tonight's the night to pull the plug, look at the ring of junk food around the rug" and "I know you're hating this song, but you've been a zombie all summer long."

Now we're sure that once the weekend comes around children everywhere will be logging onto the internet to play Fortnite once again, but parents will (hopefully) keep strong for early bedtimes on weekdays.

Good luck, parents!

Graham Media Group 2018