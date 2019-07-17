News 6 hosts 2019 Getting Results Expo

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - News 6 is Getting Results in local communities, and we want you to join us at the Altamonte Mall during the back-to-school season for our fourth annual Getting Results Expo.

The expo will be held Saturday, August 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the center of the first floor of the mall.

It’s an awesome day with the News 6 team. You and your family can meet and greet with the News 6 team, including anchors, reporters and meteorologists.

You can also see what it takes to be a meteorologist in our pop-up interactive News 6 weather studio complete with an interactive green screen.

In addition, there will be over 35 booths packed with information from topics ranging from health care to home improvement, children’s activities and more.

There will also be News 6 giveaways and prizes.

Hope to see you there!





