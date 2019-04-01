Money

Gas prices jump 14 cents in Florida

Price increase due to higher demand, lower supply, AAA says

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gas prices have jumped again, making it the most expensive March since 2014.

According to a new report by AAA, gas prices in Florida have gone up 14 cents in the last week. 

More News Headlines

Currently, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Sunshine State is $2.75. 

The national average is a bit lower, at $2.69 per gallon. 

Florida's gas prices averaged $2.58 per gallon for the entire month of March. That is the highest since 2014, when regular was going for $3.53 per gallon. 

Experts at AAA say the reason for the increase is rising demand and lower supplies due to refineries switching to summer blends. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.