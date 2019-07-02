Here's how to get your backyard igloo

The new trendy summer item that’s making the rounds online looks to be this “garden igloo,” as it’s called.

It's selling on Amazon for a cool $1,199. ❄️Buy it here.❄️

Once you put the igloo together, you can use it as a play area, a greenhouse or a gazebo.

We hope you love this igloo, if you give it a shot! Just as a heads-up, Graham Media Group may collect a small share of sales from the link provided on this page.

Only six people had reviewed it as of Thursday, but four of the six were positive. One man even said he was able to live in his, when his home was foreclosed on.

[Check out the reviews here.]

Another review says, “Although a little pricey, we found this item to be worth (it), as now we can get our kids out of the house to play instead of watching iPads all day.”

The kit takes several hours to set up, depending on how quickly you work and how much help you’ve enlisted. [ Read more about it here: This Amazon backyard 'garden igloo' will make you reevaluate all your summer plans ]

ClickOrlando.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com.

Graham Media Group 2019