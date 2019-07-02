These were Amazon's bestselling items on Prime Day 2018

In case you haven't heard, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is nearly upon us. While we anxiously await to hear what crazy deals we're going to get this year, we were curious what the top sellers were in 2018.

According to Amazon.com, these were some of the company's most popular items.

The Instant Pot -- We're all aware of the craze that's come since the beautiful invention of the Instant Pot. It's no wonder it was the bestselling product in the United States on Prime Day last year.

Did you get any of these items? Are you planning to.

This grooming kit -- I mean, really, who couldn't use a nice grooming kit? Hello birthday, Christmas and Father's Day gift.

A cool home Wi-Fi system -- Truth: We hadn't heard of this until recently, but it sounds absolutely genius. Buy one of these and if you have an electrical outlet, you can get Wi-Fi access.

Sonicare toothbrush -- This has some pretty rave reviews, and it claims to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

This handy robot vacuum -- What a PERFECT item to buy on Prime Day, right?

Jamie Oliver by Tefal - Hard Anodised 30cm Frying Pan -- If there's such a thing as a smart frying pan, this is close to it. It actually lets you know when your pan is hot enough to start cooking.

These top selling items from last year seem like total winners, so we can't help but be excited for what might be in store for this year's Amazon Prime Day.

