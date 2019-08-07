'Don't touch my baby:' Women bring children while shoplifting at Macy's, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Two women who stole dozens of items from a local Macy's brought two children along for the crime, according to the Sanford Police Department.

A loss prevention officer working at the department store at the Seminole Towne Center Mall saw Deyanira Cabrera and Digna Vasquez enter the Macy's around 8:30 p.m. with two children and a stroller with them, the affidavit said.

Police said the two women placed multiple items on the baby stroller then both went into the same fitting room along with the children and the merchandise.

The loss prevention officer watched as the two women stuffed items in their large purses and in the undercarriage of the stroller, according to the report.

When he went to confront the suspects, Cabrera placed one of the children in front of him and said, "Don't touch my baby," before the two women exited the store without paying, records show.

Police said the loss prevention officer got the license plate of the white Dodge Avenger in which the two women fled. The vehicle refused to stop on State Road 46 but eventually pulled over on the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 4, according to the affidavit.

An infant was found in the vehicle in a car seat that was sitting unsecure on the back seat of the vehicle and an older child was found sitting on the floor of the vehicle, wedged between a door and a child seat, records show.

Police said 1 gram of marijuana and a marijuana grinder were found underneath the infant's car seat. Approximately 70 stolen items from brands such as Calvin Klein, Nike, Champion and Adidas were also found in the vehicle, according to the report. The items were valued at $1,827.27.

Cabrera faces charges of retail theft, fleeing and eluding, child neglect without great bodily harm and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Vasquez is accused of retail theft.

