1 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 7:35 a.m. at County Road 42 near National Forest Service 536.

According to FHP, Joseph Ferguson, 35, was driving a Dodge pickup east on C.R. 42. For an unknown reason, Ferguson drove into the westbound lane toward oncoming traffic.

As Ferguson traveled in the opposite lane, one car attempted to swerve out of the way but was struck by the truck. The car's trailer hit a power pole knocking it over. Another vehicle avoided the pickup by driving off the road and stopped in a nearby ditch.

According to officials, Ferguson continued to drive toward oncoming traffic. As he traveled west, he hit another Dodge pickup head-on with two passengers inside. The 71-year-old driver sustained critical injuries in the crash and the passenger was pronouced dead at the scene.

Ferguson received serious injuries in the crash, troopers said.

According to troopers, the crash is still being investigated and charges are pending against Ferguson. At this time, officials have not ruled out alcohol as a cause.

