1 dead, 1 injured after verbal argument escalates to shooting, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A shooting at the Colonial Town Park shopping center in Lake Mary left one person dead and one in critical condition, according to officials from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

An SCSO news release said the shooting occurred at 951 Market Promenade Ave. just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said when they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals.

Witnesses said several people at the Graffiti Junktion, which is located in the shopping plaza, got into an argument and were ordered to leave the restaurant, according to the news release. Officials said when the group left the restaurant, the argument escalated when one person fired multiple rounds from a handgun.

Deputies said they believe one of the victims was involved in the argument that led up to the shooting. That victim died as a result of his injuries. The other victim, who is believed to be an innocent bystander, is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Investigators said they interviewed one person of interest who cooperated fully.

Deputies hope to discover more about the events leading up to the argument as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.