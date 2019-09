A woman died Saturday when losing control of the car she was driving on State Road 434 after she tried passing on a grass shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman also struck several signs and a vehicle driven by another woman as she attempted to pass, troopers said.

The woman who was struck was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.