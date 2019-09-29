1 dead, 1 injured in I-4 Ultimate Project construction accident

ORLANDO - A SGL employee was killed and another injured Saturday following an accident on I-4 in the construction area of Lake Lucerne in downtown Orlando, according to SGL Constructors.

The injured employee was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

All operations across the 21-mile project site have been suspended with the exception of emergency maintenance.

The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

