1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Jacksonville high school football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting Friday night at Raines High School in Jacksonville, where a football game had just ended, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

News 6 news partner WJXT-TV reports that the triple shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. at the school off Moncrief Road West in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police have not yet released the names and ages of the victims, but City Councilman Garrett Dennis said Duval County school board members told him the person who died was a former Raines student and the two injured are current Lee High School students.

Witnesses said gunshots rang out about 15 minutes after the end of the game between the Vikings and the Lee High School Generals, and at least one person could be seen being loaded into an ambulance.

The stadium was then placed on lockdown.

The shooting happened despite heavy security at the game. Officers had been checking everyone entering the gates into the stadium with a metal detector.

Police are investigating.

