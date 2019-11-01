1 dead, 5 rushed to hospital after crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead and five other people were rushed to a hospital after a two-car crash in Osceola County.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. in the area of Poinciana Boulevard and Reaves Road.

Drivers making their commute home from work or school should seek an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



