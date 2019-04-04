1 dead after helicopter crashes on Florida road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A person in a pickup truck was killed when a helicopter crashed onto a Florida road and one of the blades struck the truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the helicopter with two occupants inside experienced engine failure around 2:21 p.m. Thursday and crashed onto 50th Street at Palm River Road in Hillsborough County.

A Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling on 50th Street approaching Palm River Road was struck by one of the turning rotor blades of the helicopter, causing fatal injuries to a person in the truck, a news release said.

No one else was injured.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.