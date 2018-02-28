1 dead after plane crashes into St. Johns River, officials say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed when a small plane crashed into the St. Johns River on Tuesday night, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the plane landed upside down in the river in southern Putnam County, about 24 miles northwest of the Palatka Municipal Airport, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

"That's not unusual for a light aircraft that has fixed landing gear," said News4Jax's Sam Kouvaris, who's an Federal Aviation Administration-certified pilot. "As soon as the landing gear touches the water, it flips upside down."

It's unclear whether anyone else may have been aboard the plane.

Kouvaris said there are typically two causes of small plane crashes: Pilot error or a mechanical issue.

Highway Patrol officials said they are investigating.

