1 dead after shooting in Osceola County, authorities say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1311 Santa Rosa Drive after reports of a shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in front of the building with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public.

According to officials, this is an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.