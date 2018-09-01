1 dead in crash on I-4 in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning on I-4 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on the interstate near mile marker 58.

Troopers said a Nissan pickup truck was heading east on I-4 when for an unknown reason, its driver lost control of the pickup and it left the roadway.

The pickup struck a pole and overturned, troopers said.

The driver was pronounced dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.