1 dead in explosive Lake County mobile home fire

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County resident was found dead Friday morning after a passerby saw flames and heard explosions coming from a mobile home, officials said.

Lake County Fire Rescue said the passerby called 911 at 4:25 a.m. to report a fire near State Road 33 and Glenwood Street. The caller also said there were sounds of ammunition and explosions coming from the home.

Officials said firefighters found the home engulfed in flames and were told one person was inside.

"The single occupant of the home was discovered near the front doorway and was pronounced dead at the scene," Fire Rescue officials said in a statement.

Lake County Fire Rescue and firefighters from Groveland and Mascotte battled the blaze.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

No other details have been released.

