1 killed, 2 others injured after plane crashes into home in Winter Haven, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and two others suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed into a home in Winter Haven on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 64-year-old James Wagner, of Lakeland, the instructor pilot of a UC-1 Twin SeaBee plane that took off from Gilbert Airport, died in the crash.

Student pilot Timothy Sheehy, of Bozeman, Montana, suffered minor injuries, while 17-year-old Carmelle Ngalamulume was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after being entrapped in a bedroom at the house the plane crashed into, deputies said.

Deputies said three other children, ages 15, 11 and 2, were playing in the front yard of the house but weren’t injured.

