DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are investigating a triple shooting that killed one person Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of Jean Street.

One person has died and two others were injured in the shooting. Police said a 12-year old child is among those who were shot.

No other details were given.

