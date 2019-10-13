1 person hospitalized after shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after shooting Saturday evening, authorities said.

Members of the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of the 1400 block of Mercy Drive at about 8:54 p.m.

Authorities said one person who suffered a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital. The victim's condition was not given.

There is no suspect or victim information at this time, authorities said.

