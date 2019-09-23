News

1 seriously injured in small plane crash in Florida

Single-engine plane crashes in Mulberry

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A small plane crashes in Mulberry.

MULBERRY, Fla. - A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed Monday in Polk County, sending one person to the hospital, deputies said.

The crash was reported at 11:39 a.m. in Mulberry.

Polk County officials said the aircraft descended into a heavily wooded area and no surrounding structures were in danger.

One patient was taken as a trauma alert to a local hospital, deputies said. The other refused treatment, according to authorities. 

No other details were immediately released.
 

