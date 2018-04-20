WATCH LIVE: Sheriff discusses deputies in schools after shooting at Forest High

OCALA, Fla. - A 19-year-old man shot a 17-year-old student at a Marion County high school Friday, prompting a massive police response 19 years to the day of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, officials said.

The shooting took place around 8:30 a.m. at Forest High School at 5000 SE Maricamp Road. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the man, who is not a student, came on campus and shot the student for an unknown reason.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim, who was shot in the ankle, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Marion County Schools spokesman Kevin Christian said.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said school resource officer Deputy Jim Long heard a loud bang about 8:39 a.m. and immediately rushed to the source of the sound. Within minutes, at about 8:42 a.m., Long reached the shooting scene and the shooter was in custody, officials said.

Deputy Jim Long

Woods said the man did not resist. A motive has not been released but Woods described the shooting as "intentional."

The names of the accused shooter and the victim were not released.

The school, home to more than 2,300 students, was immediately placed on lockdown.



Woods commended school staff members and first responders for their quick response during the shooting. Their actions, he said, were part of the reason no one else was injured.

Gov. Rick Scott praised the school resource officer saying, "Long acted without hesitation, putting his life on the line to save the lives of countless students at Forest High School."

Scott said Long took part in the Safe Schools Roundtable in Tallahassee the governor called after the Parkland shooting.

"I want to thank him for voicing his ideas and working every day to keep our students safe," Scott said.

“What happened down south, almost came here to Marion County,” Woods said, referring to the shooting at a high school in Parkland that left 17 people dead.

Still, he said, more needs to be done to prevent further tragedies.

“It’s a shame what society has come to in that we even have to be here on a school campus. Society has changed since I was a kid, since I was in school. This is not just a law enforcement problem, this is a society problem,” Woods said.

Parents gathered at First Baptist Church of Ocala at 2801 SE Maricamp Road to pick up their children, who were taken to the church by 30-40 school buses, officials said.

Law enforcement officers from the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the FBI are at the school. Authorities cleared classrooms and vehicles, and Marion County Fire Rescue set up a triage area for students who needed assistance.

Sheriff's officials said a SWAT team later conducted a secondary sweep of the school.

Christian sent a recorded phone message to parents, notifying them of what happened. The message incorrectly said, however, that a student shot a classmate.

The message we are given.

“You cannot get on the campus and Maricamp Road is virtually blocked in front of the school,” he said.

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was briefed on the shooting and offered any state support that Marion County may need.

Sheriff's officials posted the following message on Facebook: "Rumor control: No other Marion County schools have had a shooting. All schools are on a Code Yellow just as a precaution."

Officials said a Code Yellow means there's a potential threat outside a school and each campus should:

Lock all exterior doors

Security is increased at the main entrance of the building; visitors are screened

Lock all interior doors; admit students and staff

Classroom instruction and work continue

Normal bell schedule; allow students to pass from class to class

Site Emergency Team will clear halls and direct students and staff to classrooms and workspaces

Around 11 a.m. police rushed to West Port High School at 3733 SW 80th Ave. for a report of a gun at the school. Ocala police, however, said the report was false, but Christian said all schools were placed on Code Red as a precaution.

Christian said West Port High was deemed safe about 11:25 a.m.

A Code Red is implemented when there's a threat inside a school building. Here are the steps schools take during a Code Red:

Lock all exterior doors; no access allowed into the building

Lock all interior doors

No one is allowed access into or out of classrooms or workspaces

If it is safe to do so:

Site Emergency Team will clear halls and direct students and staff to a secure location

Stay out of sight away from windows and doors

Be silent, remain calm and wait for further direction

The shooting comes on the same day many schools across the country are holding walkouts to protest gun violence. The Columbine High School shooting occurred on April 20, 1999.

Marion County told News 6 that its students will not participate in the walkout. The school district released a statement, saying students can talk about school tragedies during a dedicated time.

"(Today), public high school students in Marion County have the opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions when it comes to school safety. These trades of philosophies are structured around citizenship and responsible civic participation.

"Instead of walking out of class, Marion County students will constructively use a 30-minute time period to exchange ideas, discuss differing opinions, and offer hard-thought solutions on how our community should address school tragedies like the Parkland, Florida, shooting in February.

"Just days after that shooting, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Heidi Maier announced April 20 would offer students a civic opportunity and student-led activities to openly discuss and safely voice their concerns for school safety in today’s world.

"Marion County’s seven traditional public high school principals have worked with student leaders to tailor activities for their respective campuses, realizing what one campus wants is different than what another campus wants. Schools and students will recognize the difference of opinions in their student bodies during events and activities closed to the public. For safety reasons, students will not be permitted to leave campus during these specific times.

"A civic resources guide has been available at www.marionschools.net for several weeks now, providing students resources and ideas for potential activities for this Friday."

The shooting also comes one day after authorities said two deputies were killed in the line of duty in Gilchrist County. Scott said Friday in a statement that situations like the one in Marion County show the importance of law enforcement officers and urged Floridians to show their gratitude by thanking them for their service.

Statement from Governor Rick Scott on Florida's law enforcement:

