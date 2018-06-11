Woman shoots intruder in Oviedo, officials say

OVIEDO, Fla. - A woman shot an intruder Monday afternoon in unincorporated Seminole County near the University of Central Florida, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of Westboune Drive.

It's not known if the woman suffered any injuries.

The intruder ran off after being shot, officials said.

Seminole County sheriff's spokesman Bob Kealing said a man suffering from a gunshot wound sought help at a nearby BP gas station at 4600 N. Alafaya Trail, and officials are working to determine if the man is connected to the break-in.

The intruder had either broken in or was in the process of breaking in when the woman shot him once, authorities said.

Investigators placed a series of nearly 50 evidence markers, believed to indicate blood drops, leading away from the woman’s home. Deputies have not said whether the burglar left the neighborhood in a vehicle.

The gas station is in Orange County, but the Sheriff's Office turned the case over to Seminole County authorities.

"The individual appears to have been injured regarding a Seminole County Sheriff’s (Office) burglary case," Orange County deputies said.

Kealing said it's not known if the incident is connected to another recent break-in in the area.

Hagerty High School, located near the shooting scene, was briefly placed on lockdown, according to officials.

"There was a brief Code Yellow in place earlier (Monday) afternoon due to law enforcement activity in the area, but it's since been lifted," Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said.

No other details have been released.

