10 quick facts about Notre Dame Cathedral

A fire engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, destroying historic architecture in a matter of hours.

The iconic towering spire fell down as flames surrounded the building and onlookers looked on in absolute horror. Much of the cathederal burned away, leaving just a skeleton of the building.

The fire is mostly under control, and many historic and valuable items and pieces of art were saved, but most of the church will have to be rebuilt. There is still no word on what caused the fire.

Notre Dame is one of the most visited places in the entire world, and many people can recognize the cathederal from just a photo. If you don’t know much about Notre Dame, here are 10 things about the cathedral you might find.

Graham Media Group 2019