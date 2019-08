DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition at a hospital after being shot by a 14-year-old boy in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The shooting happened at 212 S. Keech St., police said.

The weapon believed to be involved in the shooting was recovered in the home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.



