100 churches partner with Convoy of Hope to provide free services ahead of school year

ORLANDO, Fla. - From free haircuts to free pairs of shoes, hundreds of families turned out to Tinker Field on Saturday morning to take part in a first ever event hosted by the National Organization Convoy of Help, 100 churches and dozens of businesses in Central Florida.

"This is the first event that we've done but Convoy of Hope does this across the country and around the world," said Pastor Ed Garvin of Calvary Orlando Church. "We were really inspired to do this and bring hope to the community and nothing more."

The event, open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, brought hundreds of families to booths set up by the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Veterans Services and more.

More than 500 volunteers from the community also came together to put on the event.

Those volunteers gave free haircuts, handed out free pairs of shoes and packed 10,000 bags of groceries to give to families for free, including one woman named Sharron.

She takes care of her four grandkids and said this time of year can be overwhelming.

"It's a blessing because every bit counts for me," Sharon said, adding even a can of tuna fish saves her a dollar. "I really appreciate it."

"It is an opportunity to give kids a free haircut and new shoes, but it's all about letting people know they matter," Garvin added.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.