11-year-old artist displays photos during Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An 11-year-old from Winter Park is displaying her photographs among the featured artwork during this weekend's Winter Park Sidewalk Festival.



Claire Goodowens, 11, is making herself and her photographs known.



"I'm the youngest one ever. That's just crazy to me that they picked me as the youngest one," Goodowens said.



She is displaying her photos proudly as an emerging artist.



The 11-year-old said the people who stop by her booth are shocked to learn that she is the talent behind the camera lens.

"They're like, 'Wait, really? How old are you?' and then I say I'm 11 and they're like, 'Oh my gosh! You did this yourself?' They're just really surprised that I did this," Goodowens said.



Goodowens' hard work is standing out among more than 1,000 artists who applied to be in the festival this year.



Her photos are on display next to booths that are filled with paintings, sculptures and pottery.



She said she knew she had what it takes to go up against adults.



"Last year I came here and I was walking around and was like, 'This looks like my work. I'm on the same level as these people. I could be here too next year if I wanted,'" Goodowens said. "So I tried and I did it, I made it."



Goodowens sold her first print Saturday. She said she hopes it will be the first of many.



"I hope I sell more today. I really like selling things because I feel like these are all great works and I think they deserve to go in people's homes," she said.



The 59th Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is going on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

