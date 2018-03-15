11-year-old artist will showcase work in Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

Claire Goodowens​ Photography

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An 11-year-old from Winter Park is about to be featured in her city's art festival after submitting her photography.

Claire Goodowens, 11, said last year she visited the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival and thought she could compete with the adults.

"They all looked good, but I'm like, 'Hey, that looks like my work, but my work is my work and I think my work is better,'" said Goodowens.

The 11-year-old's family said that organizers for the festival didn't know how young she was when they called to approve her submission.

"They were like, 'Her mother? How old is Claire?' And I was 10 at the time, so she said, "She's 10, can I help you?' And they said, "Well, she's in the finals of the art festival,'" said Goodowens.

With the help of her parents, Claire is preparing her display by picking up last minute prints and finding the perfect frames.

Claire's family said that she is the youngest person to ever be featured in the art festival.

Claire said that her passion through the lens is inspired by the vivid details she features in her photography.

"As I grow up I hope to advance and I hope to get better instead of just staying at this level. This level is pretty good, but I think I can go up from here."

The 2018 Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival kicks off Friday, and runs through the weekend.

