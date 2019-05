Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUE SPRING STATE PARK - An 11-year-old girl was bitten by a pygmy rattlesnake at Blue Spring State Park, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

The incident happened Sunday evening at a campground at the Volusia County park.

The girl was taken to a hospital, the report stated.

No other details have been released.

