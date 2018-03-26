12-year-old boy shot in Daytona Beach has long road to recovery, family says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old Daytona Beach boy is recovering in the intensive care unit after he was shot outside of his apartment complex Saturday evening.

Police said the boy was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire after an argument between three men.

Police said Donald Cottle, 37, was killed in Saturday's triple shooting on Jeans Street.

Family confirmed Ty’Keem Mims is the 12-year-old boy recovering in the hospital. He attends Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach. His mother said she's hopeful that her son will be OK as she fights for justice.

"I wouldn’t wish this on no one to have to go through this," Tyra Mims said.

Mims said she's thankful her son should make a full recovery. She heard the gunshots and thought the worse.

"I didn’t know if it was my son. It was so emotional. I couldn’t control my tears," Mims said.

Mims has been trying to keep it together knowing her son has a long road to recovery. He was shot in his shoulder.

"For the most part he’s holding up," Mims said. "They say his lungs are bruised bad."

Tyra Mims said the crime and gun violence where she lives must stop. Her son was shot near her apartment.

She's a single mother of five children.

"They been telling me, 'Mama you need to find somewhere else to stay, we don’t like it out here,'" Mims said.

Neighbors called 911 trying to help.

"We need two ambulances and a police right now. 527 Jean Street. It’s a little kid, can you hurry up," one caller said.

Another caller told dispatch, "I heard about six shots, people screaming and everybody running."

The single mother said it was a scary incident and now she wants justice.

"They need to be more cautious. It could have happened to anybody child," Mims said.

Tyra Mims said her son may have to undergo therapy when he recovers.

Daytona Beach police are not releasing any information on a motive or any suspect. They say the investigation is ongoing.



