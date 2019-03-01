14-year-old boy accused of murder arrested at Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Orlando after being accused of shooting and killing a man over a drug deal gone wrong, according to officials from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Mar'quez Javon McFarland was taken into custody at Southwest Middle School in Orlando on Thursday. Deputies said the boy is a suspect in the Feb. 10 shooting death of Timothy Allen West, 39.

The shooting occured in Mascotte. Deputies said McFarland used to live in Leesburg.

McFarland was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and the Orange County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Arrest Unit. He has since been turned over to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

Authorities said the investigation is still active and ongoing. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.